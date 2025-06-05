CFAO All Hands Call for May

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master-At-Arms 1st Class Tyreq Nelson, from Bridgeville, Delaware, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, is presented his certificate of appointment by Capt. Joe Parsons, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, during an all hands call on White Beach Naval Facility, June 3, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)