Mustang 1 Fini Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, pose beside the A-10 Thunderbolt II following McKibban’s fini flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2025. McKibban flew his fini flight in the A-10 Thunderbolt II as the aircraft prepares to retire from service at Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 02:13
|Photo ID:
|9085314
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-LA223-6941
|Resolution:
|6985x3929
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
