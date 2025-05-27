Mustang 1 Fini Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, pose beside the A-10 Thunderbolt II following McKibban’s fini flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2025. McKibban flew his fini flight in the A-10 Thunderbolt II as the aircraft prepares to retire from service at Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)