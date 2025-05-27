Mustang 1 Fini Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, prepares to disembark an A-10 Thunderbolt II as he concludes his fini flight for the aircraft at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2025. A fini flight is a tradition recognizing a pilot’s final flight for a particular aircraft or squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 02:13
|Photo ID:
|9085301
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-LA223-1308
|Resolution:
|4880x2745
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
