Mustang 1 Fini Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, prepares to disembark an A-10 Thunderbolt II as he concludes his fini flight for the aircraft at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2025. A fini flight is a tradition recognizing a pilot’s final flight for a particular aircraft or squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)