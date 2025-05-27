U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander gets sprayed with water by his family after his fini flight for the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2025. In addition to flying the A-10 Thunderbolt II, he has also flown the F-16 Fighting Falcon, T-37 Tweet, T-38 Talon, and AT-38 Talon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 02:13
|Photo ID:
|9085305
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-LA223-1327
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang 1 Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.