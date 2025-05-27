Mustang 1 Fini Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander gets sprayed with water by his family after his fini flight for the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2025. In addition to flying the A-10 Thunderbolt II, he has also flown the F-16 Fighting Falcon, T-37 Tweet, T-38 Talon, and AT-38 Talon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)