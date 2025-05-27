Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang 1 Fini Flight [Image 4 of 6]

    Mustang 1 Fini Flight

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, left, receives congratulations for concluding his fini flight for the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2025. McKibban has logged over 2,500 flight hours across five different aircraft, showcasing his extensive experience and versatility as a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

