U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, celebrates his fini flight for the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2025. A fini flight is a traditional final flight that signifies an aviator’s departure from their unit or their last time flying a specific aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 02:13
|Photo ID:
|9085309
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-LA223-7837
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang 1 Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.