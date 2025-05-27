Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustang 1 Fini Flight [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mustang 1 Fini Flight

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, celebrates his fini flight for the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2025. A fini flight is a traditional final flight that signifies an aviator’s departure from their unit or their last time flying a specific aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 02:13
    Photo ID: 9085309
    VIRIN: 250602-F-LA223-7837
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang 1 Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mustang 1 Fini Flight
    Mustang 1 Fini Flight
    Mustang 1 Fini Flight
    Mustang 1 Fini Flight
    Mustang 1 Fini Flight
    Mustang 1 Fini Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Fini Flight
    51st Fighter Wing
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download