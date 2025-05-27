Mustang 1 Fini Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Osan members and family gather for a group photo in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II to celebrate U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, as he completes his fini flight for at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2025. A fini-flight is not only a celebration for a pilot, but also for their family and teammates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)