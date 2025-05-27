Team Osan members and family gather for a group photo in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II to celebrate U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, as he completes his fini flight for at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2025. A fini-flight is not only a celebration for a pilot, but also for their family and teammates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 02:13
|Photo ID:
|9085313
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-LA223-1208
|Resolution:
|7203x4052
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang 1 Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.