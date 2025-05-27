Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry North Exercise

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julio Soto, security forces journeyman, 156th Security Operations Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, establishes a perimeter during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 31, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 00:07
    Photo ID: 9085108
    VIRIN: 250531-Z-MF014-1017
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 14.81 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Readiness
    Lethality
    156th Wing
    contentcollectionweek
    SentryNorth
    ContingencyResponse

