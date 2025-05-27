U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julio Soto, security forces journeyman, 156th Security Operations Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, establishes a perimeter during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 31, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 00:07
|Photo ID:
|9085108
|VIRIN:
|250531-Z-MF014-1017
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|14.81 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sentry North Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.