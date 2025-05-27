Sentry North Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kendra Trimble, security forces journeyman, 156th Security Operations Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, equips combat gear during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 31, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)