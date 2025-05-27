Sentry North Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman with the 103rd Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard, briefs Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, prior to departing for exercise Sentry North at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 31, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)