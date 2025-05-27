Sentry North Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Morales, power production craftsman, 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, operates a 10K all terrain forklift during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 31, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)