Sentry North Exercise

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and 103rd Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard, load cargo onto a C-130H Hercules aircraft to depart for exercise Sentry North at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 31, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)