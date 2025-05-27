Sentry North Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edwin Alicea, air transportation specialist, 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, spots cargo being loaded onto a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard, preparing to depart for exercise Sentry North at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 31, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)