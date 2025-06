Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, adds a new KC-46A Pegasus plaque after flying a newly acquired KC-46 to Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2025. The KC-46 supplies critical aerial refueling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation for America's military and its allies around the world at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)