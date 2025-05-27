Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s [Image 9 of 18]

    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sebastian Mendoza, 749th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, directs a newly acquired KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2025. Two new KC-46s were delivered to Travis AFB as the base continues to grow its air refueling fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 10:55
    Photo ID: 9083157
    VIRIN: 250530-F-OY799-1596
    Resolution: 7184x4795
    Size: 19 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

