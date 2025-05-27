Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sebastian Mendoza, 749th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, directs a newly acquired KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2025. Two new KC-46s were delivered to Travis AFB as the base continues to grow its air refueling fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)