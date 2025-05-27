Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s

    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen disembark a newly acquired KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2025. Two new KC-46s were delivered to Travis AFB as the base continues to grow its air refueling fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Airmen
    USAF
    KC-46

