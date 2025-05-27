U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Ballinger welcomes the crew of a newly acquired KC-46A Pegasus after flying the aircraft to Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2025. The KC-46 supplies critical aerial refueling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation for America's military and its allies around the world at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 10:55
|Photo ID:
|9083165
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-OY799-1828
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|23.3 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.