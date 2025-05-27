Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s [Image 15 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Charlton Coates, 9th Air Refueling Squadron operations director, adds a new KC-46A Pegasus plaque after flying a newly acquired KC-46 to Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2025. The KC-46 supplies critical aerial refueling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation for America's military and its allies around the world at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 10:55
    Photo ID: 9083164
    VIRIN: 250530-F-OY799-1868
    Resolution: 3770x6703
    Size: 15.68 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s
    Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAF
    KC-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download