U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Coty, 749th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, listens to the radio under a newly acquired KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2025. Two new KC-46s were delivered to Travis AFB as the base continues to grow its air refueling fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 10:55
|Photo ID:
|9083160
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-OY799-1641
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|13.53 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB receives two new KC-46s [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.