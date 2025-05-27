Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cumberland River intertwined with story of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [Image 9 of 10]

    Cumberland River intertwined with story of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    JAMESTOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.23.1950

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    This is Wolf Creek Dam under construction Sept. 23, 1950, on the Cumberland River in Jamestown, Kentucky. The multi-purpose dam would serve to replace the old locks and dams on the Cumberland River. (USACE Photo)

    Date Taken: 09.23.1950
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 12:32
    Photo ID: 9080560
    VIRIN: 500923-A-A1409-1025
    Resolution: 3014x2549
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: JAMESTOWN, KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cumberland River intertwined with story of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

