Crews construct Dale Hollow Dam on the Obey River Dec. 11, 1942 in Celina, Tennessee. The multi-purpose dam would serve to replace the old locks and dams on the Cumberland River. (USACE Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.1942
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9080557
|VIRIN:
|421211-A-A1409-1025
|Resolution:
|3048x2533
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|CELINA, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Cumberland River intertwined with story of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
