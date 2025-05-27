Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cumberland River intertwined with story of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [Image 3 of 10]

    Cumberland River intertwined with story of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    This is Lock 7 Sept. 28, 1914, in Carthage, Tennessee, showing an arrangement of derricks for handling stones. It includes a detailed view of the upper end of the lock and upper gates. The old locks and dams were later replaced by today's modern dams. (USACE Photo)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2014
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 12:32
    Location: CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, US
