This is Lock and Dam B under construction on the Cumberland River in Montgomery County, Tennessee, Oct. 14, 1916. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District built the lock and dam to establish a navigation channel. The old locks and dams were later replaced by today's modern dams. (USACE Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9080552
|VIRIN:
|161014-A-A1409-1001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Cumberland River intertwined with story of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
