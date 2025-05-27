Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cumberland River intertwined with story of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [Image 4 of 10]

    Cumberland River intertwined with story of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    This is Lock and Dam B under construction on the Cumberland River in Montgomery County, Tennessee, Oct. 14, 1916. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District built the lock and dam to establish a navigation channel. The old locks and dams were later replaced by today's modern dams. (USACE Photo)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2016
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 12:32
    Photo ID: 9080552
    VIRIN: 161014-A-A1409-1001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENNESSEE, US
    Cumberland River intertwined with story of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Nashville District
    Cumberland River
    Lyon County
    Lock and Dam B

