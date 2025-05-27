Crews erect the penstock extensions for the Wolf Creek Dam Powerhouse June 27, 1950, on the Cumberland River in Jamestown, Kentucky. The multi-purpose dam would serve to replace the old locks and dams on the Cumberland River. (USACE Photo)
Cumberland River intertwined with story of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
