Volunteers provide snacks and water to U.S. military personnel participating in the Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2025. Those who successfully completed the 18.6 mile ruck within the time standard earned the Norwegian Foot March badge, an internationally recognized mark of achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 07:06
|Photo ID:
|9079878
|VIRIN:
|250531-F-VY348-1429
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, 86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.