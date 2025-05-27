86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers provide snacks and water to U.S. military personnel participating in the Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2025. The objective of the march is to successfully ruck 18.6 miles with a total of 25 pounds on their back. Multiple checkpoints were placed along the route to provide the participants with refreshments and aid if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)