    86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB [Image 5 of 7]

    86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. military personnel participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2025. Originally created by the Norwegian military to build toughness among its troops, the march provided U.S. military personnel an opportunity to honor a longstanding allied tradition while maintaining physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 07:06
    Photo ID: 9079876
    VIRIN: 250531-F-VY348-1339
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Ramstein AB
    Ruck
    86th AW
    Norwegian Foot March

