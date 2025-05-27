86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. military personnel participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2025. Originally created by the Norwegian military to build toughness among its troops, the march provided U.S. military personnel an opportunity to honor a longstanding allied tradition while maintaining physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)