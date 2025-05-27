Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB [Image 6 of 7]

    86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. military personnel start the Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2025. Those who successfully completed the 18.6 mile ruck within the time standard earned the Norwegian Foot March badge, an internationally recognized mark of achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 07:06
    VIRIN: 250531-F-VY348-1237
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Ramstein AB
    Ruck
    86th AW
    Norwegian Foot March

