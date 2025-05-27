86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. military personnel start the Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2025. Those who successfully completed the 18.6 mile ruck within the time standard earned the Norwegian Foot March badge, an internationally recognized mark of achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)