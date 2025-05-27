U.S. military personnel participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2025. The march was introduced to the Norwegian armed forces in 1915 as a culminating training event for new conscripts and infantry soldiers. Traditionally, the event simulated overnight movement by a dismounted light infantry element with the objective to seize attack positions. Now, it serves to build physical fitness and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 07:06
|Photo ID:
|9079873
|VIRIN:
|250531-F-VY348-1274
|Resolution:
|4005x2670
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.