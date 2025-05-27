Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB [Image 2 of 7]

    86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. military personnel participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2025. The march was introduced to the Norwegian armed forces in 1915 as a culminating training event for new conscripts and infantry soldiers. Traditionally, the event simulated overnight movement by a dismounted light infantry element with the objective to seize attack positions. Now, it serves to build physical fitness and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 07:06
    Photo ID: 9079873
    VIRIN: 250531-F-VY348-1274
    Resolution: 4005x2670
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
