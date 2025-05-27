86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. military personnel participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2025. The march was introduced to the Norwegian armed forces in 1915 as a culminating training event for new conscripts and infantry soldiers. Traditionally, the event simulated overnight movement by a dismounted light infantry element with the objective to seize attack positions. Now, it serves to build physical fitness and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)