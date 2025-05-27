86 AW hosts Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. military personnel participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2025. Due to unprecedented interest from U.S. military personnel, Norwegian officials have granted a permanent virtual endorsement to enable them to participate. Since 2020, more than 16,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians, Coast Guardsmen, civilians and contractors have participated in 117 Norwegian Foot March events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)