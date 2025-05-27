Ice Cream Social

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist 1st Class Joshua Winters, from Plano, Texas, cuts a celebratory cake in the messdecks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 30, 2025. Tripoli is underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean forward deploying to Sasebo, Japan as part of a scheduled rotation of force in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)