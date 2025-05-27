Ice Cream Social

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Angel Conde 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250530-N-MQ780-1275

    Sailors aboard the amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), wait in line for ice cream on the ship’s messdecks, May 30, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean forward deploying to Sasebo, Japan as part of a scheduled rotation of force in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 03:00
    VIRIN: 250529-N-MQ780-1275
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    LHA
    navy
    amphibious assault
    USS Tripoli

