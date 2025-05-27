Ice Cream Social

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors aboard the amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), wait in line for ice cream on the ship’s messdecks, May 30, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean forward deploying to Sasebo, Japan as part of a scheduled rotation of force in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)