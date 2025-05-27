Ice Cream Social

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250530-N-MQ780-2149



Capt. Eddie Park, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), center left, and Sailors cut a cake in the messdecks, May 30, 2025, to celebrate Sailors and family members who graduate this year. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean forward deploying to Sasebo, Japan as part of a scheduled rotation of force in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)