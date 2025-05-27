Ice Cream Social

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250530-N-MQ780-1327



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kathie Barrientes, from Brownsville, Texas, is served ice cream in the ship’s messdecks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 30, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean forward deploying to Sasebo, Japan as part of a scheduled rotation of force in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)