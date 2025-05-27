Ice Cream Social

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officers aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), serve ice cream to Sailors on the ship’s messdecks, May 30, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean forward deploying to Sasebo, Japan as part of a scheduled rotation of force in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)