Ice Cream Social

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler Airman Apprentice Nicolle Hernandez Barragan, from Bogota, Colombia, left, and Airman Apprentice Ivan Estrada Robledo, from Stanford, North Carolina, right, eat ice cream in the ship’s messdecks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 30, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean forward deploying to Sasebo, Japan as part of a scheduled rotation of force in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)