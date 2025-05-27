U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amadou Bah, 52nd Force Support Squadron food services journeyman, Airman 1st Class Juan Garcia, 52nd FSS food services journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Alexus Browand, 52nd FSS services journeyman, construct a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) during Operation Steel at the 435th Construction and Training Squadron Compound near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2025. SPEKs enable services members to feed personnel in various field conditions from domestic operations to deployed environments, including remote and austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9079512
|VIRIN:
|250528-F-EV810-1217
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.71 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition
