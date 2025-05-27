Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition

    Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amadou Bah, 52nd Force Support Squadron food services journeyman, Airman 1st Class Juan Garcia, 52nd FSS food services journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Alexus Browand, 52nd FSS services journeyman, construct a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) during Operation Steel at the 435th Construction and Training Squadron Compound near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2025. SPEKs enable services members to feed personnel in various field conditions from domestic operations to deployed environments, including remote and austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition

    USAFE
    Readiness
    A1
    52nd FSS
    786th FSS
    Operation Steel

