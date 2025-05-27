Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Vaca, 786th Force Support Squadron readiness and plans craftsman, repairs a Babington Airtronic burner during Operation Steel at the 435th Construction and Training Squadron Compound near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2025. Operation Steel is U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa’s first readiness-focused competition designed specifically for Force Support Squadrons. The event tested two teams on their expeditionary skills, leadership under pressure, and unit cohesion in a high-tempo environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)