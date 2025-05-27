Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition [Image 7 of 10]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 52nd Force Support Squadron construct an Alaska Small Shelter System during Operation Steel at the 435th Construction and Training Squadron Compound near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 29, 2025. Operation Steel reinforced core readiness tasks critical to supporting deployed operations by allowing teams to validate expeditionary capabilities through hands-on scenarios that mirrored real-world mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 02:02
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
