U.S. Airmen from the 52nd Force Support Squadron construct an Alaska Small Shelter System during Operation Steel at the 435th Construction and Training Squadron Compound near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 29, 2025. Operation Steel reinforced core readiness tasks critical to supporting deployed operations by allowing teams to validate expeditionary capabilities through hands-on scenarios that mirrored real-world mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition
