U.S. Airmen from the 786th Force Support Squadron fold a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) tarp during Operation Steel at the 435th Construction and Training Squadron Compound near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 29, 2025. Operation Steel was a two-day competition between the 786th FSS and 52nd FSS, where teams were tested on their ability to perform core deployment tasks under simulated contingency conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9079508
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-EV810-1238
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.15 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition
No keywords found.