Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 786th Force Support Squadron fold a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) tarp during Operation Steel at the 435th Construction and Training Squadron Compound near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 29, 2025. Operation Steel was a two-day competition between the 786th FSS and 52nd FSS, where teams were tested on their ability to perform core deployment tasks under simulated contingency conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)