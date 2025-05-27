Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition

Photo By Senior Airman Brenden Beezley | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amadou Bah, 52nd Force Support Squadron food services...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brenden Beezley | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amadou Bah, 52nd Force Support Squadron food services journeyman, Airman 1st Class Juan Garcia, 52nd FSS food services journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Alexus Browand, 52nd FSS services journeyman, construct a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) during Operation Steel at the 435th Construction and Training Squadron Compound near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2025. SPEKs enable services members to feed personnel in various field conditions from domestic operations to deployed environments, including remote and austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley) see less | View Image Page

Members from the 786th Force Support Squadron and 52nd FSS competed in Operation Steel, May 28-29, 2025, at the 435th Construction and Training Squadron Compound near Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



Operation Steel is U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa’s first readiness-focused competition designed specifically for force support squadrons. The event brought together the two teams to demonstrate expeditionary skills, leadership under pressure, and unit cohesion in a high-tempo environment.



The competition was conducted in two phases. Phase one challenged units from across USAFE-AFAFRICA to submit award-style nomination packages, highlighting recent accomplishments, mission readiness, and individual contributions. Submissions were evaluated by USAFE-AFAFRICA’s A1 readiness team, and the top two squadrons were selected to advance.



Phase two brought the competition into the field. Held in a simulated austere training environment, the two-day event immersed Airmen in contingency scenarios modeled after real-world events. Teams faced realistic deployment conditions, limited equipment, evolving mission needs, and reduced manning, all while being evaluated on performance.



“This wasn’t just about executing tasks. It was a scenario built on experiences we’ve seen firsthand,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Glenda Nathaniel, USAFE-AFAFRICA readiness and plans planner. “Our goal was to spark critical thinking, problem-solving, and team-level growth.”



Some of the scenarios included setting up a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK), constructing lodging tents, reacting to simulated emergencies, updating accountability logs and developing withdrawal plans.



“Some of our team had never built a SPEK before, but they jumped in and got hands-on right away,” said Master Sgt. Cory Banks, 786th FSS noncommissioned officer in charge of readiness and plans. “Operation Steel tested our ability to work under pressure and think strategically, even when circumstances changed quickly.”



While grounded in readiness, the event also emphasized camaraderie and unit pride. Teams strategized together, supported each other, and embraced the competitive edge.



“None of this was theoretical,” said Master Sgt. Marcelo Sierra, USAFE-AFAFRICA readiness and plans planner. “This wasn’t training, it was a competition. We wanted people to show up, show out, and be proud of what they bring to the mission.”



Events like Operation Steel are important not only because they sharpen technical skills but also in how they support long-term strategic objectives. Looking ahead, the team behind this year’s inaugural event is confident that Operation Steel will become a lasting tradition not just for USAFE-AFRICA, but across the force.



“This is just the beginning,” Sierra added. “We’ve already had other major commands ask for our blueprint. We’re building something that lasts.”