Operation Steel: USAFE A1 hosts first FSS readiness competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cierra Miles, 52nd Force Support Squadron postal admin journeyman, Tech. Sgt. Jaylen DeArman, 52nd FSS personnelist , and Airman 1st Class Bernard Freeman, 52nd Security Forces Squadron command support staff, operate a Personnel Support for Contingency Operation (PERSCO) line during Operation Steel at the 435th Construction and Training Squadron Compound near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 28, 2025. During rotational periods, members assigned to PERSCO are responsible for in-processing all service members deploying to the region at any time of the day, providing accurate and timely information about all personnel movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)