    2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot [Image 10 of 10]

    2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    A Best Squad competitor fires at targets during the M4 stress shoot event of the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Ingman Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 2, 2025. The Eighth Army’s Best Squad Competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events including individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 04:07
    Photo ID: 9076988
    VIRIN: 250602-O-A5022-1187
    Resolution: 5561x3707
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    This work, 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot [Image 10 of 10], by PFC See Woo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

