Best Squad competitors perform the sprint-drag-carry during the M4 stress shoot event of the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Ingman Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 2, 2025. The Eighth Army’s best Squad Competition tests the physical, mental, and tactical skills of army Soldiers, with a strong emphasis on teamwork and unit cohesion. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 04:07
|Photo ID:
|9076986
|VIRIN:
|250602-O-A5022-1171
|Resolution:
|4915x3277
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot [Image 10 of 10], by PFC See Woo Lee, identified by DVIDS