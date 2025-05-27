2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Best Squad competitors perform the sprint-drag-carry during the M4 stress shoot event of the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Ingman Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 2, 2025. The Eighth Army’s best Squad Competition tests the physical, mental, and tactical skills of army Soldiers, with a strong emphasis on teamwork and unit cohesion. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)