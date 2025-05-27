Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot [Image 6 of 10]

    2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Best Squad competitors dismantle and reassemble their M4 rifles during the M4 stress shoot event of the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Ingman Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 2, 2025. The Eighth Army’s Best Squad Competition recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of esprit de corps and showcase proficiency in warrior combat skills. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 04:07
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot [Image 10 of 10], by PFC See Woo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    EighthArmy
    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2025
    8ABestSquad
    8ABSC

