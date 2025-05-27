2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Best Squad competitor prepares for the M4 stress shoot event of the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Ingman Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 2, 2025. The Eighth Army’s Best Squad Competition recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of esprit de corps and showcase proficiency in warrior combat skills. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)