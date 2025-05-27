A Best Squad competitor gets ready to engage targets during the M4 stress shoot event of the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Ingman Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 2, 2025. The Eighth Army’s Best Squad Competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events including individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 04:07
|Photo ID:
|9076987
|VIRIN:
|250602-O-A5022-1185
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
This work, 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot [Image 10 of 10], by PFC See Woo Lee, identified by DVIDS