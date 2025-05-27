2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Best Squad competitor gets ready to engage targets during the M4 stress shoot event of the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Ingman Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 2, 2025. The Eighth Army’s Best Squad Competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events including individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)