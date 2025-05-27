Best Squad competitors dismantle and reassemble their M4 rifles during the M4 stress shoot event of the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Ingman Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jun. 2, 2025. The Eighth Army’s Best Squad Competition recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of esprit de corps and showcase proficiency in warrior combat skills. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 04:07
|Photo ID:
|9076983
|VIRIN:
|250602-O-A5022-1091
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition M4 Stress Shoot [Image 10 of 10], by PFC See Woo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.