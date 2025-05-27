CBRN Training: Sharpening 35th FW Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing perform a post-attack reconnaissance (PAR) sweep during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2025. PAR sweeps train Airmen to quickly respond to chemical contamination or unexploded ordnance scenarios, ensuring leadership can make informed decisions in real-world crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)