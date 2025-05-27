A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing perform a post-attack reconnaissance (PAR) sweep during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2025. PAR sweeps train Airmen to quickly respond to chemical contamination or unexploded ordnance scenarios, ensuring leadership can make informed decisions in real-world crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 01:43
|Photo ID:
|9076709
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-VQ736-1193
|Resolution:
|6088x4059
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CBRN Training: Sharpening 35th FW Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.