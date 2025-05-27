CBRN Training: Sharpening 35th FW Readiness

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brianna Barrera, 35th Fighter Wing assistant staff judge advocate, dons her gas mask for a reaction test during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) class at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2025. Reaction testing trains Airmen to rapidly don and seal masks under pressure, ensuring protection during real-world CBRN threats and enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to sustain airpower in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 01:43
|Photo ID:
|9076707
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-VQ736-1073
|Resolution:
|5549x3699
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
