CBRN Training: Sharpening 35th FW Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brianna Barrera, 35th Fighter Wing assistant staff judge advocate, dons her gas mask for a reaction test during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) class at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2025. Reaction testing trains Airmen to rapidly don and seal masks under pressure, ensuring protection during real-world CBRN threats and enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to sustain airpower in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)